Kursk and Voronezh regions face power outages after drone attacks
The Kursk region of the Russian Federation has reported a shortage of electricity as a result of a drone attack on the night of 1 July.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Moscow Times.
It is noted that in the Voronezh region, more than 20,000 people from 4 districts were left without electricity. These are residents of the Lysyn, Ostrog, Kantemirovsky, and Kamensky districts.
In addition, in the Kursk region, "due to technological disruptions on the power line, there may be a shortage of electricity in neighbouring regions".
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, on the night of 1 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked three Russian regions - Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts. Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones.
Voronezh region came under drone fire a day earlier.
