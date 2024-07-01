Discussions in which assistance to Ukraine is seen as charity are annoying. It is investment in our own national security, - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that NATO countries should strengthen the defence capabilities of Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression. She called for the protection of the European peace order.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

Speaking at a conference on the National Security Strategy in Berlin, Baerbock opposed the approach in which assistance to Ukraine from Russian aggression is considered a charitable gesture.

"Discussions in which assistance to Ukraine is seen as charity are annoying, rather than what it really is - an investment in our own national security, the defence of peace and freedom," she said.

The German foreign minister also noted that "there can be no greater national interest than this".

"We will defend our Europe - every square centimetre of our Europe - and our freedom," the German Foreign Minister said.

Regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, she stressed that "our deterrence" must be "clear and unequivocal".

"Defence policy must be adapted to this reality. As the largest country in the European Union, Germany has a special responsibility. Furthermore, NATO is stronger than ever before, even if it faces a greater challenge than ever. Putin's Russia will remain the greatest threat to our security in Europe for the foreseeable future," Baerbock concluded.