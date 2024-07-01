Russian troops lost 58 boats in south in month - Pletenchuk

Russian invaders have lost 58 boats in southern Ukraine in a month.

This was reported on his Facebook page by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports.

In a comment to hromadske, Pletenchuk said that the Russians are using a variety of small boats. According to him, the sources of their income are quite different. Some of these boats were taken by the invaders from the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Other boats are regular boats of the Russian Marine Corps. According to the Navy spokesperson, this is the 810th Brigade, which uses the regular boats they have.

Read more: Russian Federation maintains 9 ships near Black and Azov Seas, 3 of them are Kalibr carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The invaders are also creating a so-called military flotilla. It consists of a variety of boats that the occupiers deliver by land, on carriages, and use them in their daily combat operations. According to Pletenchuk, some places cannot be reached in any other way.

"I can't comment on the course of hostilities... From my experience in the Kherson region, I can say that they used them in different ways. At least earlier, they used them to try to cross the Dnipro River or move between positions," said the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

Earlier, Pletenchuk said that the ferry crossing remains the main element of the Russian army's military logistics in occupied Crimea.