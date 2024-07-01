Czech Republic is ready to continue to act as intermediary in purchase of ammunition for Ukraine but funds are needed from partners

The Czech Republic fully complies with its plans and promises within its own initiative to provide Ukraine with ammunition, but its further existence requires attracting funds from partners.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Černohova at a briefing in Prague.

"Both the president and the prime minister clearly declared a promise of 500,000 units of ammunition, and we will fully fulfill our promise by the end of the year," the head of the Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, she added that if the partners have the will and desire for Prague to continue to act as an intermediary in the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, the Czech Republic "needs further financial contributions that will form the budget for the purchase of military material in favor of Ukraine."

This topic will be discussed at the NATO summit, including at bilateral meetings and on the sidelines.

The minister noted that she would like to see more ammunition purchased and informed that she knows where it can still be found and purchased if there is enough money.

"We have lost time. And with this project of the ammunition initiative, we are buying time," the Czech Defense Minister said.

At the same time, she noted that the industry's capacity is gradually increasing, and some plants, including those in the Czech Republic, are already working in three shifts.

For his part, Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized that the initiative was made possible by Czech know-how, which made it possible to find the ammunition and safely supply it to Ukraine.

"We are ready to continue this... until the ammunition production capacity in Europe increases, which, unfortunately, we have all neglected," the Prime Minister said.

Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

At the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but that the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money to buy the weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic has signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

On June 26, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the first batch of ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative had arrived in Ukraine.

The second batch of ammunition purchased from third countries will arrive in Ukraine in July 2024.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition under the Czech initiative by the end of 2024.