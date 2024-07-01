New Ambassador of Ukraine to Czech Republic Zvarych will officially start work on July 2

Ukraine's new Ambassador to the Czech Republic Vasyl Zvarych will begin his diplomatic mission in the country on Tuesday, July 2.

This was reported by Ceske Noviny with reference to the Communications Department of the Czech President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Czech President Petr Pavel will accept the credentials of the Ukrainian ambassador, as well as the new ambassadors of Spain, India and Zambia.

Less than two weeks ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Vasyl Zvarych as Ukraine's ambassador to Poland. In another decree, the president appointed Zvarych as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Since July 2022, the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic has not had a head of diplomatic mission after Yevhen Perebyinos was dismissed from this position. He is currently serving as Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

