Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have shot down 11 Ukrainian UAVs in 2 regions and occupied Crimea

Міноборони РФ про атаку БПЛА на області РФ та Крим 2 липня 2024 року

Russia's Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 2 July, Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed a number of drones over the territories of two regions of Russia and occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Russian agency.

It is noted that during the night, 11 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems in the Russian Federation.

Thus, four drones were allegedly shot down over the territories of Belgorod and Bryansk regions and three more over Crimea.

Read more: Kursk and Voronezh regions face power outages after drone attacks

As reported, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 30 June 2024, 36 Ukrainian drones were also allegedly destroyed.

Crimea (2221) Russia (12028) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (203) drones (2444)
