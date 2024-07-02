Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have shot down 11 Ukrainian UAVs in 2 regions and occupied Crimea
Russia's Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 2 July, Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed a number of drones over the territories of two regions of Russia and occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Russian agency.
It is noted that during the night, 11 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems in the Russian Federation.
Thus, four drones were allegedly shot down over the territories of Belgorod and Bryansk regions and three more over Crimea.
As reported, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 30 June 2024, 36 Ukrainian drones were also allegedly destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password