Italy has appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. It is Carlo Formosa.

On 1 July, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine, an experienced diplomat Carlo Formosa. He previously headed the embassy in Portugal.

This was reported by the Italian Foreign Ministry on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

"Congratulations to Carlo Formosa, the new Italian ambassador to Ukraine," the statement reads.

In his comments, he noted that he would be proud to represent Italy and work to contribute to a just peace, the future reconstruction of Ukraine and its movement towards EU membership.

What is known about Carlo Formosa?

Formosa served as Italy's Ambassador to Portugal from January 2020 to April 2024.

In July of this year, he began his diplomatic mission to Ukraine, succeeding Pier Francesco Zazzo in this position.

