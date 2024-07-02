Families of fallen defenders ask Zelenskyy to ban mobilization of half-blood relatives of soldiers and return relevant amendment to law - petition

The families of fallen Ukrainian defenders are asking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return the amendment to ban the mobilization of half-blood relatives of fallen soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding petition was registered on the website of the Presidential Office.

The petition is authored by Olha Kramarenko, the mother of soldier Oleh Bratko, who died in 2014 in the Donetsk region.

According to her, the issue directly affected her family and many similar families of the victims, in which full-blooded (birth mother and father) and half-blooded (where the birth mother or father) children grew up.

"In the previous Law on Mobilization, Article 23, in the paragraph on those who are not subject to mobilization, stated that "women and men whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or sibling (full or half-blood) were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities cannot be drafted. However, Article 23 of the Law on Mobilization No. 10449 was amended to remove "... (half-blood) brother/sister" from the paragraph on those who are not subject to mobilization. It is not known what was the reasoning behind this amendment. But this amendment caused great pain to our families. After all, it is beyond our strength to send a second son to war when the first one died," Kramarenko explained.

The President was urged to leave the previous wording of Article 23 in the paragraph on those who are not subject to mobilization, "siblings (full or half-blood)," until the law on mobilization comes into force.

"After all, children who grew up in the same family, whose mothers or fathers are related, are relatives. You have the right of veto, you have the right of legislative initiative. We sincerely hope for your understanding and support of the families of the victims," the author of the petition summarized.

