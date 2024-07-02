New announcements on air defence for Ukraine to be made before NATO summit - Blinken

The United States is working to strengthen Ukraine's air defence. This is likely to happen before the NATO summit.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

The NATO Summit will take place on 9-11 July in Washington, DC.

"Ukraine's economy has enormous potential with proper investment. Of course, in order to unlock both military and economic potential, we need to ensure defence to protect the territories in which investments have been made.

We are working on it. I think there will be more news on this in the coming weeks, in the run-up to the NATO summit next week," Blinken said.

According to him, the end result of the joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine should be "a successful country, and a country that is self-reliant in these three areas, and therefore the strongest answer to Vladimir Putin".