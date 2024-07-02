Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania will meet in Chisinau: They will discuss cooperation in energy and infrastructure

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Moldova, Ukraine and Romania will take place in Chisinau at the end of this week.

this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popšoj.

"We have a very good agenda. We will discuss cooperation in the energy sector, in the infrastructure sector, to synchronise our agendas, to see how we can expand cooperation, to help each other... It's a good opportunity to see what's going well and what we can improve," Popšoj said.

It is worth recalling that the format of trilateral meetings of foreign ministers was initiated in 2022 by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. This format of cooperation was created in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the crises faced by the countries. The first meeting took place on 15 September 2022 in Odesa, and the second on 13 April 2023 in Bucharest.