Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk region. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 93 as of 4:00 pm.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Khrinivka, Riasne, Kindrativka, Mkhy, Myropillia, Baranivka, Dehtiarne, Velyka Pysarivka, and Rozory were affected by the fire of cannon artillery and MLRS. The occupants are also conducting subversive and reconnaissance activities.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists launched a total of 12 strikes, including 20 UAVs. They targeted the areas of Lyptsi, Staritsa, Vovchansky Khutory, Tykhyne, Hlyboke and Mali Prokhody. Unguided aerial missiles exploded near Sotnytsia Kozachok.

At the same time, five attacks were repelled near Hlyboke and near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction. No positions were lost.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the defensive lines of our units in the vicinity of Sinkivka five times. He used attack aircraft for support, firing 14 NARs. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. Another battle continues near Stelmakhivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Terny during the day. Eight engagements ended without success for the enemy, and four more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defences in the Siverskyi direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Vyimka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of hostile attacks increased to 17. The enemy, supported by air power, is concentrating its efforts on trying to advance towards New York and Toretsk. More than half of all attacks in the sector were recorded there. Fighting continues. In addition, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults near Pivdenne, Pivdenne, and Zalizne.

The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Chystobrodivka, and Umanske. The defence forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, 14 battles are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled three attacks by the occupying army there, and two more are ongoing. Our troops stopped three more attacks in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka. The occupants bombed Velyka Novosilka and Katerynivka.

Fighting in the south

In the Vremivka di, an enemy attack near Kostiantynivka was repelled.

The situation is the same in the Orikhivsk sector, where the occupants failed near Robotyne. In addition, they launched eight unguided aerial missiles near Marfopol.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice near Krynky, also unsuccessfully. The areas around Ingulets and Tokarivka were hit by six UAVs.