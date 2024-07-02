Almost 20,000 Ukrainian children deported or forcibly displaced by Russians are known - Lubinets

Ukraine is aware of almost 20,000 children who were deported or forcibly displaced by the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets during a meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly, Denis Francis.

"I met with the President of the UN General Assembly at our institution. I thanked him for his principled position on condemning Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine," the statement said.

Lubinets noted that the main topic of the meeting was the search for effective mechanisms to influence the Russian side in order to bring it to justice and bring Ukrainian children home.

Read more: Zelenska: 37 countries are already part of coalition to return Ukrainian children

"We know about almost 20,000 children who have been deported or forcibly displaced by the Russians. The youngest abducted child we have identified was 10 months old!

For more than 10 years, Russia has demonstrated disregard for the UN Charter by committing genocide against the Ukrainian people. However, there has been no effective punishment. The Russian Federation still has a vote in the UN Security Council. Impunity can be a signal to other aggressive regimes to do the same," the Ombudsman stressed.

Lubinets also called on Francis to join the search for solutions to return Ukrainian children and bring Russia to justice.