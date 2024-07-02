Ministry of Defense wins arbitration with foreign supplier of military uniforms and gear for UAH 180 million

The international arbitration tribunal has issued three awards awarding the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine a total of UAH 179,789,482.24 (USD 4,423,578.27) in favor of the foreign supplier. The decisions relate to violations of foreign economic contracts for the supply of military uniforms and gear, namely military clothing for the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"According to the concluded contracts, the Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled its obligations by paying the cost of the goods on time. However, the foreign supplier did not fulfill its part of the agreement, providing goods with significant delays and of inadequate quality.

In this regard, the defense ministry applied to international arbitration to recover funds from the supplier for late delivery and impose penalties on it," the statement said.

The international arbitration tribunal ruled to satisfy the claims of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, so from now on, the funds for undelivered goods, delayed deliveries and supplied but not accepted defective goods are subject to immediate recovery in favor of the Ministry. The foreign supplier is also obliged to pay annual interest to the Ministry of Defense until the debt is actually paid.

Read more: State Service for Special Communications was allowed to buy drones and EW for Defense Forces: Zelenskyy signed law