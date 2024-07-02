Pentagon: US policy on Ukraine’s use of US weapons on Russian territory has not changed

The US approach to the use of American weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation remains unchanged.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our policy on the use of (Ukrainian Armed Forces - ed.) long-range weapons against Russia has not changed," Ryder said.

In response to a clarification on whether this applies to the Crimean peninsula, the Pentagon spokesman said: "Crimea is Ukraine".

