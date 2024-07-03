USA believes that future of Ukraine lies in NATO, but appropriate decision must be made by all members of Alliance - Pentagon

The United States sees Ukraine as a NATO member in the future, but the decision must be taken by all 32 members of the Alliance.

This was stated by the spokesman for the US Department of Defence, General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is a decision of the NATO alliance, 32 countries. But, of course, what we are doing now - and you've heard previous statements - is creating a bridge for Ukraine to join NATO," Ryder said in response to a request to comment on the US Secretary of Defence's position on whether he believes Ukraine should become a member of the Alliance.

He also noted that part of the effort to support Ukraine on this path is to work together to ensure the military capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to create interoperability on the day when Ukraine becomes a NATO member.

When asked whether the US was ready to support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the Washington summit, Ryder said he did not want to get ahead of himself. At the same time, the general emphasised: "We have been very clear that we see Ukraine's future in NATO."

Read: NATO should guarantee continuous support to Ukraine to protect it from Russian aggression, says Duda