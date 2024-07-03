Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 546,270 people (+1180 per day), 8123 tanks, 14,712 artillery systems, 15,583 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 546,270 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 546270 (+1180) people,

tanks - 8123 (+16) units

armoured combat vehicles - 15583 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 14712 (+57) units,

MLRS - 1115 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 876 (+2) units

aircraft - 360 (+0) units

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11668 (+27),

cruise missiles - 2336 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 19850 (+63) units

special equipment - 2464 (+12)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.