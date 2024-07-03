ENG
Europe should transition to wartime economy - President of Finland Stubb

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said that Europe should transition to a wartime economy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Japan Times.

The Finnish leader called on Europe to strengthen its support for Ukraine, as well as to increase its defense potential.

He said Europe needed to move to a wartime economy, consolidating orders for ammunition and weapons to give its defense industry a long-term perspective.

