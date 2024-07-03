Europe should transition to wartime economy - President of Finland Stubb
The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, said that Europe should transition to a wartime economy.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Japan Times.
The Finnish leader called on Europe to strengthen its support for Ukraine, as well as to increase its defense potential.
He said Europe needed to move to a wartime economy, consolidating orders for ammunition and weapons to give its defense industry a long-term perspective.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password