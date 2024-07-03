Czech Republic launched production of reconnaissance and attack drones for Ukraine

The UAC company launched serial production of reconnaissance UAVs "Leleka-LR" and attack UAVs "Bulava" for the Ukrainian army.

UAC is a branch of the private Ukrainian company DeViRo, which has been developing and manufacturing UAVs since 2014.

Serial production is deployed in the Czech city of Kolin. It is planned to deliver about a hundred reconnaissance and attack UAVs per year.

About 80 employees, mostly citizens of Ukraine, currently work at the company's facilities. Czechs make up only one-fifth of the entire staff. The company says that as production scales up, UAC will add new employees.

"Now the delivery of unmanned vehicles from the Czech Republic to Ukraine is an absolute priority. In the future, we intend to gain a decisive share of the Central European market in the category of medium-sized drones and supply products to the armed forces of NATO countries and other states," said Stefan Füle from the management about the business plans UAC.

"We started trial operation in November and serial production in April. This is literally military production, our exclusive customer is the Ukrainian army," added Pavlo Bulant, the company's executive director.

