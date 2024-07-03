ENG
4 July declared day of mourning in Dnipro

In Dnipro, 4 July has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of a Russian missile strike on the city.

This was announced announced by Mayor Borys Filatov, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, mourning is declared in Dnipro," he said.

As a reminder, on the morning of 3 July 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro with missiles and UAVs, resulting in 4 deaths and 27 injuries.

