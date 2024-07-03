China declares that it is "neutral player" in war, but continues to provide military aid to Russia - US ambassador to NATO Smith

China, despite its claims of a "neutral player", supplies Russia with dual-purpose components that help the Russian occupiers wage war against Ukraine.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith stated this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

"We spend a lot of time at NATO headquarters discussing deepening relations between the PRC and Russia. China takes every opportunity to claim that they are a 'neutral player' in the war in Ukraine. However, in reality, China supplies a long list of dual-use components, which help Russia continue this aggressive war against Ukraine," Smith emphasized.

According to her, it is in particular about the supply of machine tools and microelectronics.

The ambassador added that NATO is working to confirm the fact that China is no longer a so-called "neutral player" in this war.

"The alliance also warns China about the risks of supporting Russia in this unprovoked war," Smith concluded.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China is defying NATO and igniting the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

