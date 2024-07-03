ENG
NATO to provide €40bn in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Reuters

On 3 July, NATO allies agreed to finance military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 40 billion euros next year.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed Western European diplomat, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the leaders of NATO countries will sign a corresponding commitment at the Alliance summit in Washington, which will be held on 9-11 July.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked member states to maintain military aid to Ukraine at the same level as in the years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, increasing it to 40 billion euros ($43 billion) a year.

