Complete reboot of Ukrainian government is planned. Cabinet of Ministers is going to be made even more dependent - Zheleznyak

A complete change of the Cabinet of Ministers is expected in the near future. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a number of other ministers may be dismissed.

This was reported by MP of the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, they are planning a complete reset of the government. With a new Prime Minister and a number of ministers. For now. Now I don't want to distract you by name (everything can change many times in 2 weeks), but it is important to understand the trend. It is quite simple: they want an even more dependent Cabinet," he said.

According to him, there are two types of people in the current team of the Ukrainian government. Both are as loyal as possible, but with a difference.

"Let me remind you that our people change everything 100,500 times a day, and even more so in two weeks," Zheleznyak added.

Read more: Ukraine received $2.2bn from IMF - Shmyhal

Updated

According to "Ukrainska Pravda", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "tired" of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and is likely to dismiss him.

The president is tired of Shmyhal, and this is evident in his attitude at meetings. He doesn't even really listen to him anymore. This is more of an emotional thing than a miscalculation. Zelenskyy constantly wants some creative solutions and proposals, and Shmyhal, although he has grown in recent years, cannot completely change," the interlocutor told the publication.

Another senior source said this was "the second attempt to dismiss Shmyhal in the last two months".

According to UP, Shmyhal may be replaced by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz, is also being considered for the position, but there are doubts about his candidacy.

Read more: Shmyhal’s government suspends creation of unique defense of energy sector against missiles - media