Two people injured in Kherson region due to explosive detonation
In the Kherson region, two residents were injured by the detonation of an explosive device.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
The 27-year-old and 37-year-old men were taken to hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
They are currently receiving medical care.
According to the RMA, an unknown explosive device detonated while extinguishing a dead wood fire.
