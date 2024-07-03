More than 70 samples of UAVs have been commissioned since beginning of year - Ministry of Defence

Since the beginning of the year, more than 70 samples of unmanned aerial systems manufactured in Ukraine have been codified and approved for operation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry noted that about 60 UAVs for various purposes were approved last year.

"Unmanned aerial systems perform a wide range of tasks: reconnaissance of enemy positions on the contact line and in the rear, adjustment of artillery fire, strikes on enemy equipment, fortifications and arsenals. The production of unmanned systems is one of the priorities for the Ukrainian defence industry," the statement said.

According to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, the procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new model of weapons and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days. Samples of domestically produced weapons and military equipment that have been codified are allowed to be procured at the expense of the state budget.

See more: Almost 480 new models of weapons and military equipment have been commissioned in six months, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS