Ukraine does not want to extend gas contract with Russia - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine does not want to extend the gas contract with Russia.
He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.
"We are now considering alternative steps, how we can use the pipeline with another gas supplier, another country. Negotiations are underway," he said.
The President said that Ukraine does not want to extend the gas contract with Russia.
"We do not want them to make money here," Zelenskyy added.
