Russia deploys submarine missile carrier with "Kalibrs" to Black Sea - Southern Defense Forces

Russia deploys a submarine missile carrier to the Black Sea for combat duty.

This was reported by the Defence Forces of the South of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"An underwater missile carrier is on combat duty in the Black Sea, which can be equipped with up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles," the statement said.

It is known that there are three enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. According to the Southern Defence Forces, there are no missile carriers among them.

