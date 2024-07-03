MoD prevented supply of almost 340 tons of low-quality and dangerous products for the AFU in month

In June 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine prevented the supply of almost 340 tons of low-quality and dangerous products to Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as a result of inspections of business entities before delivery to military units, food products weighing more than 321 tons were rejected.

More than 16 tons of food products were not allowed to be supplied to personnel during inspections in military units.

The main reasons for the rejection include:

-non-compliance with the requirements of regulatory documents - State Standards of Ukraine (SSU) and technical specifications (TS);

- lack of documents certifying the quality and safety of food products;

- violation of labeling or its absence;

- expired food products, etc.

According to Ukrainian law, products with at least one of the listed violations are considered unsafe.

"Specialists of the Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine Department conduct regular inspections of the quality and safety of food products that are centrally supplied for the needs of the Armed Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

