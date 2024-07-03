Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, generators and charging stations for front line

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help in purchasing drones, radios, generators, charging stations, and communications equipment for the military at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yusupova's Facebook page.

"We urgently need drones, radios, generators, and charging stations. We need to buy 4 Mavic 3 Pro drones for 300 thousand UAH, two generators for 67 thousand UAH, and five charging stations for about 100 thousand UAH. They are also asking for starlinks and communication equipment," she wrote.

Yusupova also reported on the spending of previously raised funds:

"We send parcels to the front almost every day. I bought generators for 46 thousand UAH, cables for 100 and 150 meters for 33 thousand and 32 thousand UAH, charging stations for 100 thousand UAH, communication equipment for about 25 thousand UAH, starlinks for 38 thousand UAH, antenna for 18 thousand UAH, and power banks for 27500 and 30 thousand UAH."





Details for help:

Paypal - [email protected]

Privat - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

Links to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253