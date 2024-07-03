ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11389 visitors online
News War
2 491 20

Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, generators and charging stations for front line

передане на фронт обладнання волонтерка Юсупова

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help in purchasing drones, radios, generators, charging stations, and communications equipment for the military at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yusupova's Facebook page.

"We urgently need drones, radios, generators, and charging stations. We need to buy 4 Mavic 3 Pro drones for 300 thousand UAH, two generators for 67 thousand UAH, and five charging stations for about 100 thousand UAH. They are also asking for starlinks and communication equipment," she wrote.

Yusupova also reported on the spending of previously raised funds:

"We send parcels to the front almost every day. I bought generators for 46 thousand UAH, cables for 100 and 150 meters for 33 thousand and 32 thousand UAH, charging stations for 100 thousand UAH, communication equipment for about 25 thousand UAH, starlinks for 38 thousand UAH, antenna for 18 thousand UAH, and power banks for 27500 and 30 thousand UAH."

Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту
Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту

See more: Price of question is lives of soldiers: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of drones and other equipment for soldiers. PHOTOS


Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту
Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту
Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту
Волонтерка Юсупова звіт про придбане обладнання для фронту

Details for help:

Paypal - [email protected]

Privat  - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

🔗 Links to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

💳 Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

юсупова

Author: 

volunteers (269) Yusupova (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 