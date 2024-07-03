Kuleba meets with new Dutch Foreign Minister: discusses assistance to Ukraine and Patriot supplies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had his first telephone conversation with the newly appointed Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp.

Kuleba announced this on the social network X.

"I am grateful to my colleague for confirming that the Netherlands will continue to provide unwavering support to Ukraine," the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote.

Kuleba noted that the Netherlands will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine, as well as continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia, bring it to justice for Russian crimes, and deal with the issue of abducted Ukrainian children.

In a conversation with his Dutch counterpart, Kuleba also stressed the need for Ukraine to receive the previously announced Patriot air defence system as soon as possible.

The diplomat also expressed his gratitude "for the continued Dutch leadership in all relevant areas".

The new government of the Netherlands

On Tuesday, 2 July, the new government of the Netherlands was sworn in. Dick Schoof, who previously headed the country's general intelligence and security service, became the country's new prime minister.

Kaspar Veldkamp of the New Social Contract party became the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ruben Brekelmans of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy became the Minister of Defence.