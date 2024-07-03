Pentagon announces new aid package for Ukraine: ammunition worth $150 million and $2.2 billion for purchase of air defense missiles

The US Department of Defense has provided details on the content of a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pentagon press service.

The package worth $150 million will include:

Missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); Artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber; Mortar shells of 81 mm caliber; Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided missiles (TOW); Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; Ammunition for small arms and grenades; Explosive equipment and ammunition; Tactical vehicles for towing and transportation of equipment; Tactical air navigation systems and aircraft support equipment; Spare parts, maintenance and other field and support equipment.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a significant package of air defense interceptor missiles worth approximately $2.2 billion. These funds will be used to purchase PATRIOT and NASAMS air defense interceptor missiles for Ukraine.

"As previously announced, the Biden Administration plans to expedite the supply of these munitions by reprioritizing future foreign military sales to Ukraine. As a result, Ukraine will receive the interceptor capabilities it urgently needs to protect its people and critical infrastructure from Russian air attacks," the Pentagon said.