Number of military men booked is 565 thousand, - "servant of people" Natalukha

Currently, 565,000 men are registered in Ukraine, but "this figure is extremely dynamic". More than 11 million men aged 25 to 60 are potentially subject to mobilisation.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, "servant of the people" Dmytro Natalukha in an interview with "Hromadske Radio", Censor.NET reports.

"The latest booking figures show that we have just under 600,000 people booked. I think it was 565 thousand. This figure is extremely dynamic, and the figure can jump very sharply," he said.

According to him, the question remains how many of the 11.1 million people are liable for military service.

"Because the systematic updating of data is happening right before our eyes. Nobody knows the final figure as of now. Of course, the military know more than we do, as do the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence, it's obvious. But we can't say that this figure is somewhere that you can go and look at," he explained.

Natalukha noted that of these 11.1 million, up to 1.5 million may have a disability, "although, unfortunately, no one in our country keeps full statistics".

The MP also said that currently the number of officially employed men of mobilisation age is 2,620,000.