Missile strike in Poltava region on July 3: Ukrgasvydobuvannya employee killed, three others wounded

As a result of a Russian missile attack on the Poltava region on July 3, an employee of Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC was killed and three others were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a 49-year-old electrician was killed in the attack, and three employees were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the enemy missile attack on the Poltava region also damaged the infrastructure and facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC.

Work is ongoing on containment and elimination of the emergency consequences, and all relevant services are working at the site.

Yesterday, July 3, Russian invaders attacked Poltava region. It was reported that as a result of another Russian attack, one person was killed and three others were injured. A school and a kindergarten in Poltava district were damaged as a result of the fall of Russian missile debris.

