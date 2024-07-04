Invaders transfer workshops of factories in TOT to Russian military-industrial complexes - NRC

The Russian invaders are transferring the workshops of the seized factories in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories to the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians use the industrial base of the seized TOT enterprises for their own needs," the statement said.

It is noted that at a number of facilities, repair bases for military equipment of the occupiers and workers from Russia have been set up.

"There are also cases of production of second-quality and low-tech components. At the same time, the work is carried out with the involvement of local people," the NRC added.

