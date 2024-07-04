Kuleba on what can turn tide of war: Destruction of Russian bombers and more ammunition

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has voiced solutions that could help turn the tide of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The diplomat said this in an interview with LRT, Censor.NET reports.

Lithuanian journalists asked Kuleba whether there is a possibility to change the trend that Russians are still able to slowly but surely move forward and occupy Ukrainian territory.

In response, the Minister said that "it is possible to turn the tide of this trend, but it is very difficult."

"It has many components and many decisions to be made. Some of them depend on us, and we take them. Some decisions depend on our partners, and they also usually understand that these decisions need to be made," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to Kuleba, two solutions can help turn the tide of Russia's war against Ukraine: the destruction of all enemy bombers at airfields and in the air, as well as an increase in the supply of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"If we protect our forces from Russian-controlled bombs, if we have enough artillery and ammunition to destroy moving Russian columns and units, it will be a huge investment in changing the trends on the battlefield," the diplomat emphasized.

