Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia could return to the so-called "Istanbul agreements" on peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He said this at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the draft treaty between Russia and Ukraine, which was allegedly agreed at the talks in Istanbul in March 2022, could be the basis for resuming negotiations with Ukraine.

"The Istanbul agreements remain on the table and can be the basis for continuing these negotiations," the Russian dictator said.

He claims that "these agreements have not disappeared".

"Russia has always been in favor of a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine," the Kremlin leader's statement was quoted by propaganda media.

According to Putin, Ukraine allegedly refused to negotiate on its own at the behest of the United Kingdom and the United States.

"They (the Istanbul agreements - ed.) were initialed by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, and therefore, apparently, they were quite satisfactory to Ukraine," he added.

As a reminder, on June 14, dictator Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia would "immediately cease fire".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia are unrealistic, and a peace agreement with Russia would be a "trap" because Putin would violate any agreement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that negotiations with Russia could be conducted through intermediaries from different continents.

In April 2024, Turkey prepared a draft "peace treaty" for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which aims to freeze the war until 2040.

