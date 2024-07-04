AFU General Staff: 80 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, largest number of combat engagements in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Snovsk, Kliusy, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Hremiach, Karpovychi, Brantsivka, Turia, Prohres, Bleshnia, and Yeline were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists launched three attacks from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino, including four GABs. They targeted the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansky Khutory and Okhrymivka.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers assaulted the defensive lines near Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Lyptsi 10 times. Three combat engagements are currently underway. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Novoselivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka and Terny during the day. Six engagements ended without success for the enemy, and one is ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siversk direction. Near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Vyimka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks. Another combat engagement did not end. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants made nine assaults on the positions of our troops near Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Klishchiivka. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, nine hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks, four more combat engagements are ongoing.

The Pokrovsk direction is where the largest number of engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Prohres, Lozuvatske, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's attack and repelled 18 attacks, six battles are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, two attacks of the occupation army are currently underway in the area, and two have already been completed. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled another enemy attack near Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka direction, four enemy attempts to advance near Vodiane and Makarivka were made. One battle is ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, units of our troops repelled two Russian assaults. Here, the occupiers failed in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy, also unsuccessfully, attacked our defenders twice near Krynky. The areas of Dariivka, Tiahynka and Odradokamianka were hit by eight GABs.