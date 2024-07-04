We need twice as many systems: AFU explains why Ukraine cannot shoot down all Iskanders

Ukraine is not yet able to shoot down all Russian Iskander ballistic missiles - it needs twice as many Patriot and SAMP-T missiles.

This was announced by the commander of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Colonel Serhii Yaremenko of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked why Ukraine is not yet able to shoot down all Russian Iskander ballistic missiles.

The serviceman noted: "Thanks to our partner countries and international technical assistance, we have Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (PAK-2 and PAK-3) and the French-Italian SAMP/T system in service. They are capable of destroying ballistic weapons. In other words, to protect large administrative and industrial centers, we need the same number of anti-aircraft missile systems multiplied by two. They should always work in pairs, because there are certain issues regarding regulations, repairs, and training. Such a complex cannot work continuously 24/7. The equipment also needs to rest. And we also need a certain number of these systems on the main directions of the combat line to provide cover for our troop groups. That's why we always thank our partners for their help and always report on how many weapons we need to perform our tasks effectively."