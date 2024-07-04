ENG
Zelenskyy awarded general ranks to three colonels of National Police

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred special ranks of police general of the third rank on three colonels of the National Police.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The decrees state: "to confer the special rank of police general of the third rank:

  • Police Colonel Shumeiko Dmytro Oleksandrovych - Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv;
  • Kysko Artem Ivanovych - Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region;
  • Fedoriuk Hennadii Yosypovych - Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine".

