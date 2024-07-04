In Vorokhta, Ivano-Frankivsk region, local residents protested against a checkpoint where documents of people liable for military service are checked. Local residents claim that tourists are afraid to go to the resort because of this. During the quarrel, the protesters attacked the vehicle of a military officer from the TCR.

"The checkpoint in Vorokhta has been removed. However, the military personnel of the TCR will CONTINUE to check the documents of arriving persons.

The situation is as follows: there is a checkpoint at the entrance to Vorokhta that checks documents. Because of this, local residents say that people who avoid their constitutional duty to serve in the army do not go to the resort.

Today, the residents of Vorokhta started a conflict. They attacked a TCR serviceman and vandalized his car. This soldier was wounded and fought for "similar persons". This is the gratitude.

We don't understand what the locals are protesting against. Against their own fellow villagers who are now fighting and defending our country? Against hundreds of thousands of men who are risking their lives and fighting for our country? Perhaps the locals are protesting against Ukraine in general? These questions are rhetorical.

One point is not rhetorical: THE MILITARY WILL CONTINUE TO CHECK THE DOCUMENTS OF ALL VISITORS. That's it.

We are at war. And all the men are at the front or on vacation from the front. Those who are on vacation can safely come and rest. No one touches them.

In Vorokhta, locals used to go underground to fight the Soviets. Now the locals oppose their state and protect the draft dodgers.

