Putin on Trump’s idea to end the war quickly: We support it

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he does not know Donald Trump's specific plan to end the war in Ukraine, but he is "serious" about Donald Trump's willingness to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Putin told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian propaganda agency Interfax, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact that Mr. Trump, as a presidential candidate, says that he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we take this seriously," Putin said.

He added that he is "not familiar, of course, with possible proposals" on how Trump intends to do this.

Putin noted that Trump's specific proposals "are, of course, the key issue."

"I have no doubt that he is saying this sincerely, and we support it," the Russian leader said.

