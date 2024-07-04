Woman who suffered from strike on Dnipro on July 3 dies in hospital

The number of victims of the July 3 missile attack in Dnipro has increased to 7.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 58-year-old woman died in the hospital. She was injured during yesterday's Russian attack on Dnipro. Doctors did everything they could. But the injuries were too severe," he wrote.

Read more: Shelling of Dnipro on June 28 and July 3: Number of victims has increased

Russian attack on the Dnipro on the morning of July 3, 2024

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions rang out in Dnipro, and one of the shopping centers was damaged. It was also noted that the enemy attacked the city with missiles and attack drones.

Later, it became known that 4 people died as a result of the attack on the Dnipro. 34 people were injured.

In Dnipro, July 4 has been declared a day of mourning for those who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on the city. According to the Air Force, 1 out of 3 Iskander-K missiles and 10 more aerial targets were destroyed during the attack on the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 5 dead.

Later, it became known that the number of people killed in the shelling on July 3 increased to 6.