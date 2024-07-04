Enemy launches missile attack on port infrastructure of Odesa region, 1 person killed, 7 wounded - RSA (updated)

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. There are civilian casualties.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. Civilian port infrastructure is under attack.

As a result of the missile attack, one civilian was killed and 7 others were wounded. Port facilities and administrative and amenity buildings were damaged," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy shells Selydove community in Donetsk region, there are destructions. PHOTOS

According to the South Air Command, Russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, the missile strike targeted the civilian port infrastructure of the city of Chornomorsk.

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on July 4, at around 4:40 p.m., Russian military personnel launched a missile attack on the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa region. The attack killed a 46-year-old woman, injured seven civilians and hospitalized them. Port facilities and administrative buildings were destroyed.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).