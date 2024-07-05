Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 548,580 people (+1110 per day), 8142 tanks, 14,831 artillery systems, 15,611 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 548,580 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the General Staff of AFU.

Thus, from 24.02.22 to 05.07.24, the losses of the Russian invaders are estimated at:

personnel - about 548 580 (+1110) people;

tanks - 8142 (+10) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 15 611 (+11) units;

artillery systems - 14 831 (+54) units;

MLRS - 1115 (+0) units;

air defence systems - 878 (+0) units;

aircraft - 360 (+0) units;

helicopters - 326 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11 751 (+57);

cruise missiles - 2342 (+0);

ships /boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 19 977 (+54) units;

special equipment - 2473 (+5).

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.