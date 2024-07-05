Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shoot down all 32 Shaheds fired by Russians at Ukraine - Air Force

On the night of 5 July 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

As noted, the attacks were repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and electronic warfare units.

"During the night, the defenders of the sky shot down all 32 "Shaheds" in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions," Oleshchuk said.

Read more: Air defence forces destroy 21 out of 22 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier it was reported that last night air defence forces were operating in Kyiv region. In Makarivska community, houses were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris.