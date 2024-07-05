In realities of modern warfare, number of hits by drones is on same level as artillery - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the commanders of UAV combat units regarding the use of all types of unmanned systems at the front.

"In the realities of modern hostilities, the number of hits by drones reaches the same level as artillery, which makes drones one of the priorities for the military," Syrskyi emphasized.

He held a working meeting with the participation of, according to him, the most successful commanders of UAV combat units - Madiar, Achilles, Pharmacist, Flint, Dima, Charlie, Guru, K-2, and others.

Some commanders joined online in the field.

The head of the committee noted that work continues on scaling up the experience of successful use of all types of UAVs at the front.

Our task is to technologically be one step ahead of the enemy both in attacking drones and in protecting against them. But the most important task of technologies and innovations is to preserve the lives of our soldiers," Sirskyi emphasized.

He noted that unmanned systems are one of the most dynamic areas where changes occur every day and Ukraine "does not have the right to lag behind even a step."

"We have a clear plan of action. The joint work continues. Thank you to everyone who helps, trains drone operators, manufactures, and supplies drones for the Defense Forces!" summed up Syrskyi.

