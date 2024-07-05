During day, 155 combat clashes were recorded, 68 of them - in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

The eight-hundred and sixty-third day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. During the past day, 155 combat clashes were recorded.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy launched one missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using a single missile, 59 air strikes (111 air defense systems were involved), launched more than 4,000 attacks, 115 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Hlushkivka, Sinkovo ​​of the Kharkiv region; Drobysheve, Lyman, Hryhorivka, Siversk, Predtechine, Toretsk, New York, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Timofiivka, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Svyridonivka, Ivanivka, Vovche, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Petrivka, Selidove, Illinka, and Vyshneve of the Donetsk region; Darivka, Tiahynka, Odradokamyanka, Kherson region.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions. There were 19 combat clashes in the areas of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of attacks per day is four. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Novoselivka.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, and Nevske settlements.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 assaults near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi, Klishchiivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 enemy attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka, and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks near the settlements of Severnye, Toretsk, and New York.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 38 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Progress, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha, Yevgenivka, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka settlements, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​the settlements of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 11 times.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assaults on our positions in the area of ​​Vodiane and Makarivka, Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, two combat clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mines and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, the General Staff added that our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

So, over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 13 airstrikes against the enemy's manpower, hit two cannons, one ammunition depot, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy.

In total, the Russian invaders lost 1,110 people last day. The enemy also lost ten tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 54 artillery systems, 57 operational-tactical UAVs, 54 cars, and five units of special equipment.