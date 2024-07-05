Draft law on economic reservation is planned to be put to vote in Verkhovna Rada by end of month, - "servant of people" Natalukha

The draft law on the economic reservation of persons liable for military service may be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration in the first reading by the end of July.

This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, "servant of the people" Dmytro Natalukha in a commentary to "Suspilne", Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three bills are currently registered in the Verkhovna Rada, but only one will be submitted to the parliament. The relevant committee will determine which one in a few weeks.

Natalukha noted that the main model of economic reservation today is the reservation of employees for UAH 20,400 of additional military tax per month.

Read more: Number of military men booked is 565 thousand, - "servant of people" Natalukha

Such a reservation is not linked to salary or profession. At the same time, the applicant for the reservation must not have any tax debts, he explained.

Economy booking conditions

In addition, if the employer is an individual entrepreneur, he or she can also book himself or herself. To do so, they must have been registered as a sole proprietor at least 6 months before the law was passed.

The second condition is that the sole proprietor's income for the previous reporting period must be at least three months of the booking, i.e. UAH 60,000.

This is another condition that can guarantee that you have the financial capacity and that you are not pulling 20 thousand hryvnias out from under your pillow and booking. These two conditions should ensure that people do not abuse the economic booking of themselves or other employees," the deputy explained.

Read more: More than 800 thousand people are currently reserved under model of strategic reservation from mobilization - "servant of people" Natalukha

Natalukha explained that only 50% of employees can be economically booked. Once an employer has decided on a list of employees, they must submit an online application that includes a list of employees and a financial report for the last six months. After that, the tax office will check for financial and tax arrears.

The MP added that companies that are subject to strategic reservation, meeting the criteria of Cabinet of Ministers resolutions No. 76 and No. 45, will not be able to book additional employees for money.

Read more: Ukraine’s mobilization potential is at least 5-6 million men, - Natalukha "Servant of the people".

As a reminder, on 4 June 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the validity of all existing reservations for mobilisation for two months. On 7 June, the government amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during martial law: defence and energy companies will be able to reserve up to 100% of their employees.