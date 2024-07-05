Russian Federation is losing its naval center in occupied Crimea - Navy Commander Neizhpapa

The Black Sea Fleet of Russia was forced to relocate almost all of its warships from the occupied Crimea to other places. Its main naval center is rendered "ineffective" by attacks from Ukraine.

This was stated by the Commander of the Navy of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, strikes by Ukrainian missiles and naval drones caused serious damage to the base in Sevastopol, which is a logistics center for repair, maintenance, training, and storage of ammunition, and also performs other important functions for Russia.

"It was created for many decades, maybe centuries. And now they are obviously losing this center," Neizhpapa emphasized.

The danger for the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

The agency writes that Ukraine, which does not have large warships, has used unmanned military boats packed with explosives to attack Russian vessels, and has attacked naval facilities and other military targets in occupied Crimea using Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles.

"Practically all the main warships have been withdrawn by the enemy from the main base of the Black Sea Fleet and are in Novorossiysk, some of them are in the Sea of ​​Azov," he said.

According to the commander of the Armed Forces Navy, the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk on the eastern coast of the Black Sea does not have such facilities as Sevastopol, which served as a storage and loading site for cruise missiles used by warships for air strikes on Ukraine.

"I understand that now in Novorossiysk they are trying to solve this problem," Neizhpapa said, calling it a "main problem" for the fleet.

Destruction of ships of the Russian Federation

The Navy of the AFU said Ukraine destroyed or damaged 27 Russian warships, including five it said were destroyed by sea mines laid by Ukrainian naval drones near Sevastopol Bay.

Neizhpapa added that Russia's Black Sea Fleet is currently mainly used for logistics, control over a small part of the coastal territory, as well as for launching Kalibr cruise missiles over Ukraine.