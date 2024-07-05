F-16 will allow to expand corridor for merchant ships in Black Sea - Neizhpapa

The delivery of Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will help deprive Russia of superiority in the skies over the Black Sea.

This was stated by the Commander of the Navy of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"F-16s with appropriate weapons will be able to repel Russian military aircraft. The northwestern part of the Black Sea, in particular the corridor for civilian vessels, will be almost 100% protected," he said.

Neizhpapa noted that Ukraine would like to expand its shipping corridor, which covers only sea transportation from the three main Odesa ports, to include the ports of Mykolaiv and Kherson, but this is impossible. The reason is Russia's control over the Kinburn Spit, which juts out along this route.

In some areas, civilian vessels are accompanied by patrol boats to help provide protection against mines, and air defense assets provide cover for both ports and corridors.

