"Kvartal" actor Khanumak left Ukraine for United States so that his "son could grow up with his dad". He says he was "officially released"

Actor and producer of Kvartal-95 Studio Ruslan Khanumak said he left Ukraine for the United States to see his two-year-old son. He claims that he allegedly received a deferral from mobilisation due to asthma.

He wrote about this on his Instagram page, Censor.NET reports.

Khanumak says he left the country legally

On 3 July, he posted a video of a meeting with his son and wrote that he did not consider himself a traitor for deciding to leave Ukraine.

"I haven't seen you for many months. Every day I relived this moment. Every night I visualised these images. To raise you above me... Despite my reputation. Despite my work. Despite everything, I'm not looking at you through a screen right now. No climate and palm trees, education and living conditions, and even the upbringing and love of a mother can replace a childhood without a father... I may be a traitor in the eyes of many, but my son will grow up with his father. We are together again," Khanumak wrote in Russian.

Khanumak said that he had received a deferral from mobilisation, and that he had not allegedly broken the law.

"I was officially 'released' because I did not break the law. When the law on mobilisation came into force, I immediately underwent a military medical examination and a medical examination board. I did not cover these things as a well-known blogger only because I did not consider it necessary to make a concert programme out of it. I never thought that a terrible illness from the age of two in the form of asthma would someday, however it may sound, 'play into my hands' and allow me to see my child..." he added.

The man also posted a screenshot from the Reserve+ app.

